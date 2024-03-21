GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IFGTB in Coimbatore celebrates International Day of Forests

March 21, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, organised a mega walkathon-an awareness walk rally on Thursday to commemorate the occasion of The International Day of Forests 2024 and promote the LiFE Mission initiatives.

IFGTB Director Dr. Kunhikannan In his inaugural address, highlighted the theme of the year, “Forests and Innovation: New Solutions for a Better World,” underscoring the indispensable value of trees as humanity’s heritage. He emphasized the intricate interdependence between humans and trees, urging proactive measures such as reforestation efforts to restore ecological balance and safeguard the planet’s future.

The rally commenced with a solemn Prakruthi Vandanam, an invocation to nature in Sanskrit, composed by Dr. Kannan C.S. Warrier, Chief Scientist. Dr. Warrier’s awareness lecture emphasised the pivotal contribution of forests to food security and sustainable livelihoods, as well as their role in providing green jobs and wood-based energy for millions worldwide.

The rally kicked off from the IFGTB campus and witnessed active participation from students and staff of various educational institutions, including Government Arts College, Kongunadu Arts and Science College, PSG Arts and Science College, and IFGTB staff. Participants hung awareness signboards along the designated route, ensuring a broader outreach to the audience. Handouts were also disseminated to school children and the general public to spread awareness about forest conservation.

As the rally concluded, Dr. S. Vigneswaran, Senior Programme Officer, extended gratitude to all participants for their involvement in promoting forest conservation and management and underscoring the collective responsibility towards preserving natural heritage for future generations.

