Idols removed from temple premises in Erode

The removal of idols from Kannimar Karupparayan temple premises located on a private land at Kollampalayam led to protest by the local people here on Friday.

The temple is located on the land at Kattabomman Street that belongs to five persons. People were offering prayers at the temple for many years. All the five had recently sub-divided their land. One person’s land is located opposite to the temple. It is said that due to the presence of the temple, people are not willing to purchase his land. On Thursday evening, idols were removed and placed at the poramboke land in the area. Also, two trees on the temple premises were also felled.

As the news spread, residents gathered near the temple and alerted the police.

A few members of Hindu Munnani arrived at the spot and staged a protest. They wanted the idols to be placed on the temple premises and wanted action against the land owners. Erode Town Deputy Superintendent of Police Anandakumar held talks with them. Protestors were asked to lodge a complaint with the police so that action could be initiated.

Later, the protest was withdrawn. Police personnel were posted near the temple to prevent untoward incidents.