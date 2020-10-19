Idols reinstalled in forest area at Hasanur

Erode

19 October 2020 22:35 IST

Stone idols at Pisil Mariamman temple at Arapalayam Junction in Hasanur, that was earlier removed by the forest department, were reinstalled amid tribal people performing special puja here on Monday.

On October 14, the idols were removed by the department amid opposition from the local people. The idols were kept at the forest office and Tamil Nadu Tribal People Assocaition and various associations announced that they will offer prayers in protest at the temple on Monday. Hence, on October 19, Gobichettipalayam Revenue Divisional Officer Jayaraman organised a meeting on Arapalayam Agriculture Cooperative Society premises in which Talavadi Tahsildar Jegadeesan, Sathyamangalam DSP Subbiyah, officials from forest department, members of tribal associations, temple administrations and the public participated. Tribal people wanted the idols to be returned to them and permit them to reinstall it and offer prayers at the temple.

The issue was taken up with Collector C. Kathiravan, who asked officials to return the idols and permitted the people to reinstall it. On Sunday evening, the idols that were kept at the forest office were returned to the people in the presence of Bhavani Sagar MLA Eswaran, Hasanur Panchayat Union president Subramaniam and the local people.

On Monday morning, traditional puja were performed by the people and the statues were reinstalled.