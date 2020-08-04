Idols found damaged in temple at Tiruppur, police rule out communal angle

Several idols were found damaged inside a small temple at Kavilipalayam in Tiruppur City Police limits on Tuesday. Based on preliminary investigations, the police ruled out communal angle.

The Sangili Karupparayan temple is located in an isolated area at Kavilipalayam and does not have power supply. As a Tasmac outlet is located in its vicinity, the police suspect that inebriated miscreants must have vandalised the temple in the early hours of Tuesday.

As no items were stolen and locks were not found broken, the police said the miscreants must have climbed the compound wall to enter the temple premises. The Velampalayam police registered a case under sections 449 (House-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts were on to nab the accused, the police said.