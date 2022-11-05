Idol Wing seizes Murugan idol weighing 300 kg in Coimbatore

A Murugan idol weighing 300 kg was seized from the house of Bhaskar, a resident of Ukkadam, by the Idol Wing CID sleuths.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Idol Wing had received information that Bhaskar was trying to sell an antique idol through a broker for ₹3 crore. The DGP of Idol Wing K. Jayanth Murali along with IGP R. Dhinakaran and Superintendent of Police Ravi formed a special team.

The team was led by ADSP Central Zone Balamurugan, DSP P. Chandrasekaran, and Inspector Sathya Prabha. SI Pandiarajan of Mdurai unit was instructed to pose as a buyer and approach the seller over phone.

Initially, Bhaskar was very reluctant to give his address and show the idol. After a month, after Pandiarajan agreed to give an advance of ₹10 lakh, the seller revealed his address.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, the special team reached the address along with village administrative officer of Coimbatore Town Selvaraj and village assistant Marimuthu and launched a search operation.

The idol measuring 113 cm in height and 38 cm width was found in the hall of the seller. The Wing will write to the HR & CE Department to find out the temple from which the idol could have been stolen. The seller offered no resistence to the personnel.