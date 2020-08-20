Idol makers wait for last minute sales

Artisans in Coimbatore, who make Vinayaka idols in clay or paper mache, are hoping that last minute sales will pick up.

With restrictions in place this year to control the spread of COVID-19, the idol makers have not made the large-sized ones.

Shanmugham, who makes clay and paper mache dolls for more than four decades now, says he usually makes 50 to 60 Vinayaka idols that are approximately 12 feet high each. “At least 10 of us, including four or five workers, used to work on each idol. The workers are without jobs this year because I have not made a single large-sized idol,” he said.

According to Sumathi, she makes small clay idols every year and traders who put up temporary stalls on roadsides buy from her. “I make about 10,000 idols in different sizes - from three inches to two feet each - every year. This year too, I made 10,000 idols. Traders have taken the idols from me. These are purchased by people for pujas at home. I hope they get permission to put up stalls on roadsides. If they do not get permission, there will be no sales at all this year,” she says.

At Poompuhar, which usually has special exhibitions, only the small idols made of clay and paper mache are kept for sales.

Meanwhile, S. Mahesh Kumar of Coirplus, located in Pollachi, says his company has supplied 50,000 eco-friendly seed Ganesha kits to Telangana. Each kit comes with a clay Vinayaka idol, a coir pot, and a seed packet. “The entire quantity is supplied to an organisation that is working on green projects. They wanted one lakh kits. We were able to supply only 50,000,” he said.