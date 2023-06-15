Identity of youth who was fatally knocked down on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore yet to be established

June 15, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Three days after a youth was found fatally knocked down along Avinashi Road, his identity could not be established.

The police have circulated photographs of the youth, estimated to be 25 to 30 years old, and his identity marks: a mole behind his right ear, and a tatooed (Hindi) inscription of ‘om’.

Earlier in the day, the youth had allegedly trespassed into the office of Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and was reportedly chased away.

The youth was suspected to have died due to lack of attention for a few hours at a stretch.

The body of the youth has been kept in the mortuary of the government hospital.

Cash stolen from parked vehicles in different incidents

An unidentified person reportedly broke the window panes of a car stationed in front of a prominent hospital along Avinashi Road and took away cash on Wednesday night.

The car owner Eashwaramoorthy had lodged a complaint claiming that ₹70 lakh was stolen from the car when he was having food at a restaurant.

The Peelamedu police have registered a case and are trying to establish the identity of the culprit with CCTV footage.

Similarly, a retired employee of a private establishment Devaraj (63), of Krishnan Naidu Street at Ondipudur, reportedly lost ₹2.5 lakh he had kept in his vehicle after withdrawing from a bank.

The complainant, who had proceeded to another bank after the transaction, had noticed the theft at the parking lot upon his return after completing his task. The Singanallur police have registered a case.

