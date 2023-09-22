ADVERTISEMENT

Identity cards distributed to conservancy workers in Erode

September 22, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 A total of 125 conservancy workers in Nambiyur union have received the Tamil Nadu Sanitation Workers’ Welfare Board identity cards.

At a function organised by Vizhuthugal, an NGO, workers from 15 village panchayats were given the identity card. K. Chandra, programme manager of Vizhuthugal welcomed the gathering, while its director M. Thangavel explained various welfare schemes for the workers being implemented by the government. 

Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) manager A. Anand Mohan explained the functioning of the welfare board, accident insurance scheme and other benefits that members can avail.

