ADVERTISEMENT

Identify unique talents in children and encourage them: Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

August 12, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru (first right) and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (second right) distributing the recognition certificate to a private school in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

 “Parents should not compare their children with others, instead they should identify the unique talents in them and encourage them,” said Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, here on Saturday. 

The Minister, along with Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru distributed recognition certificates to 408 private schools in the districts of Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupathur and Vellore and also took part in the diamond jubilee celebrations at Bharathi Vidhyalaya Higher Secondary School at Maravaneri. 

Addressing the gathering, the Minister asked students to understand the concepts well and study and also asked parents not to compare their children with others. “Students have unique talents and parents should identify them and encourage them to excel,” he said. 

Mr. Nehru said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is allocating more funds to the School Education Department and added that the number of schools have increased now when compared to earlier days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector S. Karmegam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, MLAs R. Rajendran and R. Arul, officials and students took part. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US