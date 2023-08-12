Identify unique talents in children and encourage them: Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

August 12, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

“Parents should not compare their children with others, instead they should identify the unique talents in them and encourage them,” said Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, here on Saturday.

The Minister, along with Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru distributed recognition certificates to 408 private schools in the districts of Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupathur and Vellore and also took part in the diamond jubilee celebrations at Bharathi Vidhyalaya Higher Secondary School at Maravaneri.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister asked students to understand the concepts well and study and also asked parents not to compare their children with others. “Students have unique talents and parents should identify them and encourage them to excel,” he said.

Mr. Nehru said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is allocating more funds to the School Education Department and added that the number of schools have increased now when compared to earlier days.

Collector S. Karmegam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, MLAs R. Rajendran and R. Arul, officials and students took part.

