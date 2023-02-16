Identify reason for rise in heart attacks post COVID-19: Health Minister

February 16, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian on Thursday asked doctors to identify the reason behind the rise in heart attacks post COVID-19.

Inaugurating the Indian Association of Cardiothoracic Surgeons’ (IACTS) 69th annual conference, IACTSCON 2023, here on Thursday, he said the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently noted a rise in heart attack cases after the pandemic across the world. He said, “Post COVID-19, more patients have been suffering heart attacks and heart-related complications. The reason behind this must be identified by experts.”

Former Chief Scientist of WHO Soumya Swaminathan appealed to the government to increase the number of health centres and awareness in scientific literary to improve the healthcare system. Dietary changes led to rise in health complications, but the government also need to step up the care provided, she said.

Joint Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Charitable Trust R. Sundar, president IACTS Z.S. Meharwal and secretary C.S Hiremath were present. The event was to showcase innovations in cardiac surgery and provide a platform for the exchange of ideas and experiences, according to a release.

The three-day conference was attended by over 1,200 cardiac surgeons from all over India and other faculty from around the world.

Earlier, the Minister said over 700 persons underwent heart surgeries under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme so far and 45 more were awaiting heart transplants in the State.

The Minister said he would be chairing a panel discussion with medical experts and professionals in Coimbatore on Friday on healthcare suggestions for Tamil Nadu Budget 2023-24. Proposals such as the ‘Happy Walk’ initiative that could be adapted from Japan and other novel ideas to develop the system would be discussed at the meeting, he added.