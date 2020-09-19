‘Identify gaps in solid waste management work’

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian has asked officials in-charge of solid waste management in engineering and sanitation wings to identify gaps in the solid waste management work.

Mr. Pandian said at a review meeting he had asked officials to identify gaps right from the first step - waste collection at doorstep – to the last waste processing in Vellalore so that the Corporation could plug the gaps.

“I’ve asked officials to look at gaps in primary stage – collection, secondary stage – transportation to the nearby transit station or micro compost centre and third stage – transportation to Vellalore and the process thereafter so that the civic body can systematically address those.”

He said he had also asked the officials to prepare a status report on each micro compost centres to make operation those that were yet to be functional.

Sources that attended the meeting said the Commissioner also asked sanitary inspectors and zonal sanitary officers to resume regular fogging exercise to control mosquito breeding. Asking them to intensify the mosquito eradication drive, he said the focus should be on destroying the larvae and prevention of breeding.