Identifying the early symptoms of a stroke and hospitalising patients within the first 4.5 hours is critical in preventing fatalities and long-term disabilities, according to neurologists.

In India, a stroke occurs every 40 seconds, and a stroke-related death happens every four minutes. Although approximately 1,85,000 stroke cases occur annually in the country, only 28,000 thrombolysis procedures are carried out, experts revealed at a conference organised by the Indian Stroke Association (ISA) and the Association of Physicians of India (API) in Coimbatore on Sunday.

“Hospitalising the patient as soon as possible, within the initial few hours, is vital in treating a stroke. This allows doctors to initiate thrombolysis, which dissolves the blood clot in the brain’s affected vessels in cases of ischaemic stroke,” explained Dr. K. Asokan, chief neurologist at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital.

According to him, thrombolysis is most effective within these early hours following the onset of symptoms. Mechanical thrombectomy, a procedure in which the clot is physically removed using a catheter to restore blood flow, can be performed up to 24 hours after the stroke.

“Stroke is similar to a heart attack, as both are caused by the blockage of blood vessels—only in stroke, it’s the brain that is affected. When a heart attack occurs, people seek treatment immediately after experiencing chest pain. However, many either ignore or are unaware of the early symptoms of stroke,” said Dr. B. Prakash, neurologist at Kovai Medical Center and Hospital.

In a move to create awareness on stroke, identification of early symptoms and effective treatment, a campaign, namely ‘Mission Brain Attack’, has been launched.

Sudden loss of balance, blurred vision, drooping of numbness of face, weakness or numbness of lower and upper limbs or side of the body and difficulty to speak are among the symptoms of stroke.

“Various awareness activities are being organised for the public and medical professionals under ‘Mission Brain Attack’ across India,” added N. Vedhanayagam, consultant neurologist at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital.

