Identification of alternative land for Coimbatore Central Prison under way

Efforts are under way identify over 100 acres to shift the Coimbatore Central Prison from its current location in the heart of the city. Sources with the Revenue Department said that it recently identified 95 acres at Bellathi village near Karamadai, around 35 km away from the Central Prison, as one of the alternative locations. According to a senior official with the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services, at least 150 acres would be required for the construction of a new prison. “Around 200 acres would be ideal considering various needs that may arise in the future”, said an official. After the Revenue Department finds a suitable land, in consultation with the Prisons Department, a proposal would be sent to the Commissionerate of Land Administration for approval. The search for an alternative land started after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced the relocation of the Central Prison during his visit to the city in November 2021. He had said that the State government would fund the construction of Semmozhi Poonga which was announced by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi when the World Classical Tamil Conference was held in Coimbatore in 2010. Though the Prisons Department earlier suggested a plot near Bharathiar University, it was not accepted. The Revenue Department in turn suggested a plot near Vellalore dump yard which was not acceptable for the Prisons Department. The current location of the Central Prison is close to the combined court complex where accused are produced for various proceedings. As the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital is also located nearby, prison authorities are able to shift prisoners who require medical attention without much delay.