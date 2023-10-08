Idea mooted for relocation of Peelamedu station

October 08, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

An idea for relocating the Peelamedu Railway Station to a location near Tidel Park along Vilankurichi Road has been mooted to the Southern Railway by an RTI activist in Coimbatore.

In a letter to the General Manager, Southern Railway, V. Balasubramanian, a resident of Sri Vignesh Nagar, Vilankurichi road, Coimbatore, said that despite the industrial nature of the city and flourising medical tourism, the Peelamedu station was receiving only meagre patronage, due to its location at 1.5 km distance from Avinashi Road.

Since the scope for laying a wide road from Avinashi Road to the station did not exist due to the enormity of land acquisition costs and presence of a large number of shops and business establishments, the option of relocating the station 1 km away from the existing place to the vicinity of the Tidel Park along Vilankurichi Road could be explored, he said.

Mr. Balasubramanian, in his letter, cited the instance of the relocation of Ettumanur Railway Station under Thiruvanandapuram Division during 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

The station, in the event of relocation, would be at a walkable distance from the Hope College bus stop and would be only 3.5 km away from the airport. Also, it would be only 3 km away from the Singanallur bus stand.

Proximity to Tidel Park and close to the newly planned Hope college Metro Station, it would also be close to the Coimbatore District Small Scale Industries Association premises and would benefit visitors to the trade fairs. A feasibility study for relocation must be made, Mr. Balasubramanian emphasised.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.