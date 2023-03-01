ID cards must for agents at counting centre: Erode SP

March 01, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

With counting of votes polled during the February 27 byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency to be taken up on Thursday at the Government College of Engineering in Chithode, Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan said that agents of political parties without identity cards would not be allowed inside the counting centre.

Addressing the media after reviewing security arrangements at the centre, Mr. Sasimohan said that elaborate security arrangements were made for smooth counting of votes. He said that two companies of paramilitary personnel were posted outside the strong rooms while 750 armed policemen and local policemen were posted at the centre. He said that guidelines and procedures that need to be followed during the counting of votes by candidates and their agents were already briefed. Also, things that can bring and they should not bring were also explained to them. He said that water bottles, match boxes and ink pens were not allowed inside. “We have taken steps to ensure counting goes peacefully,” he said.

Mr. Sasimohan said that identity cards issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) were given to the agents and without producing it at the entrance, they won’t be allowed. “Policemen were also posted for security across the constituency,” he said.