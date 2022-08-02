Coimbatore

ID cards given to document writers in Coimbatore

Special Correspondent COIMBATORE August 02, 2022 17:33 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 17:33 IST

Document writers in Coimbatore district have launched a website (https://www.tndwreginet.net) and distributed identity cards to licenced document writers.

V. Kannappan, secretary of the Coimbatore branch of Tamil Nadu Document Writers’ Association, said there were almost 1,000 document writers in the district who were registered and had a licence to write documents. The State government recently formed a welfare board for document writers and from September, ₹10 for each document registered would go to the board. The benefits of the board would be available only to those writers who were registered. Hence, identity cards were distributed to all the registered document writers.

The website had details related to document registration, sub-registrar offices in Coimbatore, and also registered document writers. “This is a new initiative that will educate the public on how to prepare documents,” he said.

