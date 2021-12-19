ICSI sees a spike in student registration

Coimbatore

19 December 2021 23:48 IST

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has seen a spike in registration of students after the second wave of COVID-19, its president Nagendra D. Rao said here on Sunday.

Mr. Rao told reporters that registrations reduced during the COVID-19. After the second wave, however, the student registrations shot up. For instance, as against 9,000 to 10,000, over 15,000 students wrote the CS entrance examination this year. The numbers are up for executive and professional courses too.

On the demand for company secretaries, he said that every day 600 new companies are registered and the total number is about five lakh now. The number of company secretaries in the country is nearly 67,000. So, opportunities are high for the company secretaries. The Institute has five overseas centres and will open one in Canada next month. There are many students and members who want to go abroad, he said.

The Institute also has two centres of excellence, located in Hyderabad and Mumbai, that take up research activities. Two more centres of excellence are coming up at Manesar and Kolkata. While the Kolkata facility will be opened next year, the one at Manesar may take a couple of years.

On Sunday, foundation was laid here for construction of a building for the Institute. The 10,000 sq.ft built up area structure will house class rooms, meeting rooms, and conference hall and is expected to be ready for use next year. It will cater to students from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris districts.