Iconic clock tower at Town Hall in Coimbatore to get a facelift

January 12, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With the help of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Coimbatore Corporation started works to give a facelift to the iconic clock tower on Big Bazaar Street, at the Town Hall in the city.

The clock tower at the intersection of Raja Street and Big Bazaar Street was one of the oldest clock towers in the district. It was installed in 1877 when A.T. Thiruvengadasamy Mudaliar was the Municipal Chairman of Coimbatore.

Gugan Ilango, president of CREDAI, Coimbatore, said, “we have completed nearly 80% of the work such as defect correctness, repair, plastering, and painting, without altering the design of the old structure. Our aim is to preserve and give a facelift to the city’s iconic building.”

A Corporation Official from the central zone said the civic body assessed the condition of the clock tower and decided to give a facelift with the help of CREDAI before the start of works for the non-motorised transport corridor in the area. A proposal to create a garden on the premises of the clock tower was also under consideration, and soon after the approval, the works would begin.

The Corporation also expedited the process of non-motorised transport corridors taken up under the Smart Cities Mission at ₹7.48 crore on Cross Cut Road, Town Hall, Big Bazaar Street, and Raja Street.