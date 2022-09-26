Ichipatti residents oppose conversion of ‘Grama Natham’ into patta land

Residents of Ichipatti village in Palladam block gave a petition to Collector S. Vineeth demanding not to convert the ‘Grama Natham’ land into patta land, at the weekly grievances redress meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioners alleged that the district administration proposed to reclassify a ‘Grama Natham’ land into a patta land to allot free land pattas to people. Objecting to this move, they said students from various schools and colleges through various initiatives had planted more than 10,000 trees on the site.

Highlighting the State government efforts to increase the greenery across the State through ‘Green Tamil Nadu’, this move by the district administration would create a bad precedent, they said. Mr. Vineeth promised to look into the issue.

The Collector also received 648 petitions from people and directed the department officials to redress them at the earliest.