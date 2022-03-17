ICDS seeks better infrastructure for anganwadis

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar (second right) at the orientation programme for local body councillors organised in the city on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMI

Officials from the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) on Thursday have urged elected local body representatives of Coimbatore district to improve the infrastructure of the anganwadis in the district.

At a district-level orientation programme organised for the elected representatives from the urban and rural local bodies, an ICDS official said that 1,697 anganwadi centres are functiningl across the district, out of which 321 anganwadi centres do not have own buildings.

Seeking new buildings for these 321 centres, the ICDS officials also requested improving the infrastructure of many anganwadis that do not have proper electricity supply, toilets and compound walls, according to the official. “We also requested the elected representatives to act as a catalyst between us and the public to increase enrolment in anganwadis,” the official added.

Around 50 participants comprising councillors, panchayat presidents and municipality chairpersons attended the session. Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar saw the exhibits displayed by the ICDS personnel, the official noted.

T. Stella, District Programme Officer of ICDS, was present.

In Tiruppur, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar inaugurated the orientation programme for the elected representatives. He urged the councillors to communicate the ICDS schemes to the residents of the respective wards and ensure the health of pregnant women and children, a release said.