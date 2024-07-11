ADVERTISEMENT

ICCI to hold conclave for farmers on July 13

Published - July 11, 2024 06:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, will organise an one-day conclave for farmers, Uzhave Thalai, on July 13 at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore.

Organised as a part of the Agri Intex 2024, the meeting will look at urban young farmers as its audience. The speakers will talk on value addition in agro products, cocoa and spices as inter-crop for coconut, government schemes, and food processing.

The day-long conclave will be inaugurated by Chintala Govinda Rajulu, former chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US