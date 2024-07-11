GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ICCI to hold conclave for farmers on July 13

Published - July 11, 2024 06:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, will organise an one-day conclave for farmers, Uzhave Thalai, on July 13 at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore.

Organised as a part of the Agri Intex 2024, the meeting will look at urban young farmers as its audience. The speakers will talk on value addition in agro products, cocoa and spices as inter-crop for coconut, government schemes, and food processing.

The day-long conclave will be inaugurated by Chintala Govinda Rajulu, former chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

