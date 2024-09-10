ICAR-KVK launches “My Dhimbam Eco-Tourism” in Erode to promote sustainable agriculture and local livelihoods

With an aim to foster awareness of sustainable agriculture, promote local produce and encourage engagement with the natural environment, ICAR – Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), MYRADA, Erode, launched “My Dhimbam Eco-Tourism,” in Hasanur on Tuesday.

The eco-tourism centre was inaugurated at the MYRADA centre in Arapalayam, located on Kollegal Main Road in the hill area. P. Alagesan, Senior Scientist and Head of ICAR – KVK, MYRADA, explained to The Hindu that agricultural extension has evolved beyond just disseminating technical knowledge. It must now address the multifaceted challenges of the 21st century. Eco-tourism, with its focus on responsible travel and conservation, provides a unique opportunity for agricultural extension, he said.

Mr. Alagesan added that the centre will not only improve farmers’ livelihoods but also elevate the overall quality of life in the region. “By showcasing the area’s cultural heritage, agricultural practices, and natural beauty, the centre aims to attract tourists, boost local economies, and create employment opportunities,” he said, adding that it would also promote sustainable consumption patterns and educate visitors on the importance of maintaining ecological balance.

The initiative offers a wide range of services for tourists and visitors, including team-building activities, educational trips, demonstrations of farming techniques, rural games, farm tours, horticulture and floriculture exhibitions, beekeeping lessons, animal husbandry activities, pet zoo interactions, village sightseeing, trekking adventures, traditional folk music, and exploration of local estates to learn about the region’s unique characteristics.

Mr. Alagesan noted that they have integrated agricultural practices, rural traditions, and environmental conservation to create an immersive and enriching experience for visitors. “The success of this project will serve as a model that can be replicated and adapted across the country,” he said.

The centre was inaugurated by Shaik. N. Meera, Director of ICAR – ATARI, Zone X, Hyderabad, in the presence of R. Anand, Chief General Manager of NABARD, Chennai, P.P. Murugan, Director of Extension Education at TNAU, Coimbatore, T. Ashok Kumar, District Development Manager of NABARD, Erode, and S. Chitra, president of Hasanur Panchayat.

As part of the ceremony, tribal hut keys were handed over to the guests. The centre also features a Lantana craft-making unit, a tribal museum, a kitchen, and a millet processing unit.

