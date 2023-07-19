ADVERTISEMENT

ICAR Foundation observed at KVK in Gobichettipalayam

July 19, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspecting the automatic banana fibre extraction machine in Gobichettipalayam. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The 95th ICAR Foundation and Technology Day was observed at ICAR- Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) – MYRADA at Gobichettipalayam from July 16 to 18.

On Tuesday, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inaugurated an automatic banana fibre extraction machine, integrated weeding machine, herbal treated fodder (Silage) and an elephant dung smoulders unit.

The Collector also visited stalls, organised by the KVK-promoted Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), agri-entrepreneurs, that had exhibits of products made by the farmers. KVK displayed end-to-end concepts on banana farming, lac culture, recent farm innovations in aromatic crop production and secondary agriculture.

The Collector distributed immune boosting and nutrition garden saplings and oxygen park seedlings to anganwadis and government schools.

As part of the programme, the Collector distributed certificates to organic growers trainees, MSME counter sales executives who had undergone skill training programme organised by KVK. P. Alagesan, Senior Scientist and Head, ICAR KVK, Murugesan, Joint Director of Agriculture, Ashok Kumar, NABARD Manager, Anand Kumar, Lead Bank Manager, officials and farmers were present.

