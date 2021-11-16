ICAI southern region conference on Nov.19 and 20

The Southern India Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will holds its regional conference on November 19 and 20.

The event at Le Meredien will be inaugurated virtually by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Minister for Finance and Human Resources Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and ICAI president Nihar N. Jambusaria will be present at the inaugural. The conference will be attended by 750 members physically and 5,200 members through virtual mode. The theme of the conference is Vitthakam – in pursuit of knowledge and excellence.

A press release said the conference through virtual mode will provide world class experience and a “feel good” visual experience.