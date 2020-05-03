Coimbatore

IAF flypast: Corona warriors not disappointed

Around 150 medical professionals of Government Medical College and ESI Hospital waited for more than 30 minutes in the hospital on Sunday expecting a flypast by Indian Air Force aircraft as IAF’s carried out the exercise at selected places to salute COVID-19 warriors.

Since the flypast did not take place, medical professionals say they will continue to fight COVID-19

Around 150 medical professionals of the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, assembled in front of the hospital on Sunday evening expecting a flypast by aircraft of Indian Air Force as part of IAF’s exercise to honour COVID-19 warriors.

Though the flypast did not take place, the hospital administration informed media persons that they were not disappointed and they will continue the combat against COVID-19.

They assembled in front of the hospital around 5.30 p.m. after receiving alerts from various fronts that IAF was to carry out a flypast around Coimbatore city between 5.45 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Though a defence spokesperson from Chennai confirmed The Hindu before Sunday noon that the flypast of IAF aircraft was to happen in the evening, it did not take place. However, Coimbatore district administration was not aware that such a flypast was planned.

Though The Hindu contacted a senior official of Air Force Station, Sulur, to check whether the flypast was planned, the official was not available for comment.

With the flypast did not take place, the medical professionals, who waited for more than 30 minutes in front of the hospital dispersed for various duties.

