IAF flight simulator attracts students in Coimbatore

NCC cadets having a look at the special awareness vehicle of the Indian Air Force at PSG College of Arts and Science on Wednesday.. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

A flight simulator inside a bus, an initiative by Indian Air Force to create awareness on employment opportunities in armed forces, attracted students when it visited PSG College of Arts and Science here on Wednesday.

The vehicle is a modified luxury bus integrated with a state-of-the-art basic flight simulator wherein students can interact and inculcate interest in joining the armed forces. As a part of the recruitment drive in the southern region, the vehicle had earlier visited institutions in Salem. It plans to visit Perambalur and Chennai also.

Squad Leader Hemanth Singh Kanyal spoke about the career prospects in IAF to around 120 students.

P. Sabari, an NCC cadet, said, "It is my passion to join the Armed Forces since childhood as I want to serve my country. I aim to become a wing commander as I love to fly."

M. Harsha Prada, an NCC flight cadet, said, “This drive will make students aware of the multiple job opportunities in IAF like in logistics and education apart from those who have a fascination for flying. “