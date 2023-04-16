ADVERTISEMENT

IAF conducts aerial firefighting as forest fire continues for the sixth day near Coimbatore

April 16, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - COIMBATORE 

The fire was first noticed on a steep and rocky terrain of the forest in the Bolampatti block II reserve forest of the Madukkarai forest range on April 11

The Hindu Bureau

An Indian Air Force helicopter being used to put out forest fire in the Madukkarai forest range near Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M

The Indian Air Force on April 16 began aerial firefighting using a chopper fitted with a bambi bucket to douse the forest fire that is continuing for the sixth day in the Madukkarai forest range in Coimbatore district. 

The Southern Air Command deployed a chopper for the firefighting on Sunday morning, based on the request from the State government. The IAF team is drawing water from a check dam, which is around 2 km away from the fire affected steep patch of the forest, for the operation. 

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati visited the spot near Nathegoundanpudur village on Sunday morning. Senior officials from the Forest Department are supervising the firefighting in accessible areas at the downhill. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire was first noticed on a steep and rocky terrain of the forest in the Bolampatti block II reserve forest of the Madukkarai forest range on April 11. According to Forest Department officials, dry grasses and bushes on the steep terrain were burnt in the fire and they fell to the downhill as fireballs. 

The downhill comprising patches of trees and bamboo clumps were minimally damaged in the fire. The staff, around 150 of them from five forest divisions, struggled to prevent the spread of the fire at the downhill for the past five days. The Fire and Rescue Services also joined the exercise and sprayed water in fire prone areas at the downhill. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US