Indian Air Force helicopter crash | CMCH team leaves for Wellington

A six-member team from the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) left for Wellington on Wednesday afternoon to assist the medical team in the Army Hospital there, which is treating those rescued from the IAF chopper crash site.

CMCH Dean A. Nirmala said a team comprising surgeons and physicians left for the Nilgiris with a police escort.

Ten beds each have been kept standby at CMCH and the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore.

A senior doctor with a private hospital in Coimbatore, which has a burns division and skin bank, said that he was contacted by officials from the Nilgiris to check the prospects of shifting those who were rescued with burns from the crash site.

“We are not sure if the burn victims are in a safe condition to be transported to Coimbatore. Arrangements have been made for their treatment if they are brought,” he said.