I will continue to focus on T.N. politics, says Annamalai

March 22, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu State president K. Annamalai said here on Friday that he will continue to focus on Tamil Nadu politics, though he is contesting in the Lok Sabha election from Coimbatore this year.

“I respect Prime Minister Modi and it is his command that I should contest the elections this year,” he said adding, the aim is to show the people of Tamil Nadu what the elected representatives of BJP can do to develop the State in the 700 days after elections.

“Our MPs will show change and development in every constituency (in the State). Change in Tamil Nadu politics will start from Coimbatore,” he told reporters.

The Prime Minister was visiting Tamil Nadu often as he wants to give special focus on the State, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his view, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s election manifesto can be used as a waste paper. “In the Assembly elections to be held in 2026 they may offer free petrol and diesel to every one,” he said.

On contesting in Coimbatore, Mr. Annamalai said his competition is not with the candidates of the DMK or the AIADMK. “My fight is against Arivalayam. It is dharmam vs adharmam.. Even if Chief Minister M.K. Stalin camps in Coimbatore for 40 days, the BJP will win in Coimbatore in the Parliamentary elections with a big margin. We know that they (the DMK) are ready to spend money, distribute freebies and all the DMK Ministers will campaign here. I will not spend a paise for vote,” he claimed.

“We will show what real democracy is. Coimbatore will have the least election expenditure,” he added.

On action against schools that brought children to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent roadshow in Coimbatore, Mr. Annamalai said the government had declared half-a-day holiday for schools on that day. The children came to see the Prime Minister and “to be inspired by him,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.