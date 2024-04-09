ADVERTISEMENT

I-T raid at BJP functionary’s house in Salem

April 09, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Income Tax Department officials conducted a raid at the house of a BJP functionary in Salem on Tuesday evening. The officials acted on a tip-off and went to the residence of Salem urban and district president of BJP B. Suresh Babu in Sastha Nagar. After searching for an hour, the officials, having found nothing, left the house. Police who had come to provide protection for the officials asked to search the house, which irked BJP and PMK cadres led by Salem West MLA R. Arul. They quarreled with the police, and the lawyers of the BJP asked the police to produce a search warrant. Later, around 9.30 p.m., Deputy Commissioner Brindha arrived at the scene and spoke with them, but they refused to let the police search and without a warrant. They continued their protest, and the police were deployed in the locality following the incident.

Related Topics

Salem

CONNECT WITH US