I-T officials questioned

Eight officials of the Income-Tax Department were questioned by Additional District Superintendent of Police G.S. Anitha on Friday over the death of T. Palanisamy, an employee of “Lottery King” Santiago Martin.

Palanisamy was found dead in a pond near Karamadai on May 3 after an inquiry by I-T officials over a case relating to Martin. His family had raised doubts over the cause of death.

Dec 20, 2019

