ADVERTISEMENT

I-T Department raids DMK functionary’s house in Salem

March 30, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Income Tax Department raided the residence of a DMK on Saturday.

A ten-member team of I-T department officials arrived at the residence of K. Thirunavukkarasu’s (42), district organiser for the NRI wing of Salem East District DMK, at Ayyanthirumaligai near Kannankurichi. The raid continued till 3.30 p.m., but no cash or documents were seized.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasu remarked that the raids were an attempt to tarnish the DMK’s image since the party was headed for a definite victory in Salem for the coming parliamentary elections. When they failed to find anything from the house, they were instead told to appear before the department and show the accounts for the money in bank accounts, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US