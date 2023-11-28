i-Robochakra’s ‘SarvaVidya Fest 23’ held at Brookfields Mall

November 28, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The third edition of - ‘SarvaVidya Fest 2023’ , a national level Robo Science Event, was held recently at Brookefields Mall. The event was conducted by i-Robochackra, Chief Guest for the program was M.S.Srinivasan, Former Group Director, Power Systems, ISRO. As part of the event, various interschool competitions were held, with participation from over 300 students, alongside exclusive sessions for educators. Arun Rajeev, Managing Director, i-Robochakra, held a session titled “Current Relevance of Artificial Intelligence”. The event was organised in association with Brookefields Banquet Halls, Photoboys, Dharshini, Audios and Redwolf Media.

