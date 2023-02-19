I have to look beyond party to protect the country, says Kamal

February 19, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - ERODE

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan said here on Sunday that when the country is in danger, he has to look beyond the party and the symbol to protect the nation.

Speaking at Karungalpalayam in support of Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan, he said people had not seen him seeking votes for the other symbols, but he had to look beyond the party to protect the nation. He said he knew with whom to join hands when a dictatorship was taking roots through democracy in the country.

‘Grandson of Periyar’

Mr. Haasan said that like Mr. Elangovan, he was also a grandson of Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and he had grown up listening to the speeches of the social reformer. “Hence, I have come here to fulfil a duty left behind,” he said.

When he directed and produced the film Vishwaroopam in 2013, an “Ammaiyar” [former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa] made him struggle. “[DMK leader] M. Karunanidhi and [M.K.] Stalin called me up and asked me if I wanted any help. But I told them that it’s my problem,” he recalled, pointing out that he did not enter into any alliance with them.

Mr. Haasan said he had come to Erode seeking votes as the country should remain secular. Voters had the power to determine how the country should progress. “When it comes to the welfare of people, we keep all principles aside and do what is fair,” he said, adding that he decided that this was the right path and asking people to see his journey to understand his path.

Speaking at Surampatti Four Road, Mr. Haasan said he had come to politics not for making profit but to do his duty to the country. “Tamils should prove their dignity in the byelection and they should tell people in Delhi that they cannot be ruled by suppression,” he said, reminding the voters that “power is vested with people of T.N. and not the Union government”.