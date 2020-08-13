I-Day fete to be low-key affair

City Police Commissioner G. Karthikeyan (left) reviewing the arrangements fin Tiruppur on Wednesday.

13 August 2020 07:47 IST

With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the district, the Independence Day celebrations to be held at Chikkanna Government Arts College in the city on Saturday is to be scaled down this year.

According to a senior official from the Revenue Department, there will be no cultural programmes and march-past, which would involve a large number of school and college students. The usual event of honouring senior citizens from the district who participated in the freedom struggle will not be held at the celebration venue as a precautionary measure.

“We will ask the tahsildars to visit the homes of 10 freedom fighters in the district and honour them with khadi shawls (on August 15),” he said, adding that personal distancing norms will be maintained during the visits.

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan will hoist the national flag at 8.50 a.m. and accept the guard of honour of the police.

Following this, he will felicitate the frontline workers from the district such as conservancy workers, police personnel and healthcare personnel.

In an attempt to avoid crowding, only a section of the frontline workers will be felicitated during the event and the rest will receive the certificates and mementos through their respective offices, the official said.

A maximum of 500 invitees will be allowed to watch the celebrations at the college, which is expected to last for around one hour. The seating arrangements will be based on personal distancing norms.

As part of the overall security beef-up for the day, around 550 police personnel will be deployed at various points in the city on Friday and Saturday.