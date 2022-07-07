I am happy to be nominated for Rajya Sabha: P.T. Usha

July 07, 2022 18:22 IST

P.T. Usha, who is nominated to the Rajya Sabha, has said that her nomination is an honour for Indian sports, particularly athletics.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a marathon organised by a private institution here on Thursday, Ms. Usha said the young people’s passion is sports. “I started sports in 1977 and it continues now.” People in the remote areas also have great sporting talents. They have to be identified and trained.

Earlier, parents were tough and did not allow their children to participate in sports. But now, they are changing their mind because athletes have started winning medals, she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Neeraj Chopra is a promising athlete and many players are giving hope. While I get a chance to speak in Parliament, I will speak about the grievances of sportspersons. The Prime Minister is giving importance to sports and giving hope to players by meeting them regularly. We will be able to win more medals in the next Olympic games”, Ms. Usha said.