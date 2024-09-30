Hypermarket sealed by municipality for lease violations

Krishnagiri Municipality sealed shut a major departmental store near the new bus stand in Krishnagiri on Monday for lease violations.

Metro Bazaar, a two-storied hypermarket that was leased to function only as an aggregation of several retail outlets was sealed shut for lease violations.

According to the Krishnagiri municipality release, Metro Bazar was leased to function as ground-level retail shops along with eateries and similar shops on the first floor. However, the lessee had demolished the structures and converted it into a hypermarket. In addition, the lessee had also sublet small eateries within the compound in violation of the lease.

Following multiple injunctions and council resolutions passed in June, August and September this year, the lessee continued to not pay heed. On Monday, Municipality officials landed at the store and sealed the premises.

