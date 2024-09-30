GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hypermarket sealed by municipality for lease violations

Published - September 30, 2024 07:37 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Krishnagiri Municipality sealed shut a major departmental store near the new bus stand in Krishnagiri on Monday for lease violations.

Metro Bazaar, a two-storied hypermarket that was leased to function only as an aggregation of several retail outlets was sealed shut for lease violations.

According to the Krishnagiri municipality release, Metro Bazar was leased to function as ground-level retail shops along with eateries and similar shops on the first floor. However, the lessee had demolished the structures and converted it into a hypermarket. In addition, the lessee had also sublet small eateries within the compound in violation of the lease.

Following multiple injunctions and council resolutions passed in June, August and September this year, the lessee continued to not pay heed. On Monday, Municipality officials landed at the store and sealed the premises.

Published - September 30, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.