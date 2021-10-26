Hyderabad-based start-up to train pilots at Salem airport

It is waiting for final inspection by the DGCA

A Hyderabad-based start-up, Hercules Aviation Training School, is expected to use Salem airport to train pilots after it gets the required permission from the Union government. The start-up is run by Indian Air Force veterans.

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) gave a no objection certificate on August 17 to set up a flying club. The start-up was then given parking and maintenance space at the airport for its aircraft. The school held a roll-out ceremony on October 17 at the airport hangar.

Captain Abhinav Singh, a retired Indian Air Force pilot and founder and Chief Executive Officer of the school, said the start-up had been allotted a hangar at Salem Airport and, at present, permitted only to park and maintain aircraft.

The final clearance for the flight training school was awaited, he said. Senior officials of the Airports Authority of India here also confirmed the present position and that the final clearance was awaited.

Captain Singh said the start-up planned to initially have three light training aircraft and the number would be increased to eight or nine.

A team of 30-35 people would be involved in running the training school here and the theory classes would be held in Hyderabad.

The start-up is waiting for the final inspection by the DGCA and plans to launch the school by December this year or January next year.

The airport currently has flights between Salem and Chennai.