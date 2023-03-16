Huts destroyed in fire in Namakkal

March 16, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

Fire broke out in the huts occupied by the workers of jaggery unit near Jedarpalayam on Wednesday.

According to the police, it was suspected that some unidentified persons set fire to these huts occupied by the workers from Tamil Nadu and migrant workers. These workers were employed in the jaggery manufacturing unit owned by Sakthivel (70) of Saralaimedu, near Jedarpalayam. . , Fire and Rescue Services personnels rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. Eiight huts were destroyed completely and no one was injured.

In another incident, it was suspected that some unidentified persons set fire to a hut where migrant workers are staying. The workers were employed in a jaggery manufacturing unit owned by Sathasivam of Pudhupalayam near Jedarpalayam. The workers noticed it and immediately extinguished it.

Salem Range DIG S. Rajeswari and Namakkal Superintendent of Police (SP) C. Kalaichelvan visited the spot. District Collector, Shreya P. Singh also visited the locality and interacted with the residents. The Collector also held discussion with the SP regarding the incident and the safety measures taken to protect the workers. Following the incident, police were deployed in the locality. The Jedarpalayam police have registered a case and are investigating.

