Hut damaged in fire accident in Namakkal

February 20, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A hut was damaged in a fire accident near Tiruchengode on Tuesday. Selvaraj, a resident of Rajalingam Street in Tiruchengode, lived with his wife in the hut atop the house where his parents lived. On Tuesday, when the couple were out for work, neighbours found fire spreading in the hut, followed by an explosion from an LPG cylinder. Tiruchengode Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. Inquiries revealed that three cylinders were kept in the hut, including two empty cylinders and one cylinder that had a little gas. Further investigations are on.

