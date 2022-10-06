Husband of Pochampalli RI held for extortion

The Hindu Bureau
October 06, 2022 20:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The husband of the Revenue Inspector of Pochampalli was arrested on charges of extortion on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused Govindaraj (53), husband of Jayaprabha had allegedly intercepted a tipper lorry laden with M-Sand near Mullainagar village and threatened the lorry driver, who reportedly had the necessary permits for the load. According to police sources, the youth of the Mullainagar village had alerted the police of the “press” sticker on the Govindaraj’s vehicle. Upon inquiry by Inspector, the accused revealed that his wife was the revenue inspector and that he was “deputed” to intercept the vehicle upon a tip-off.  Govindaraj was arrested and remanded and his vehicle impounded.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Last week, Collector V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy had warned of action against fake journalists following complaints of extortion by persons claiming to be journalists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app