Husband of Pochampalli RI held for extortion

The husband of the Revenue Inspector of Pochampalli was arrested on charges of extortion on Thursday.

The accused Govindaraj (53), husband of Jayaprabha had allegedly intercepted a tipper lorry laden with M-Sand near Mullainagar village and threatened the lorry driver, who reportedly had the necessary permits for the load. According to police sources, the youth of the Mullainagar village had alerted the police of the “press” sticker on the Govindaraj’s vehicle. Upon inquiry by Inspector, the accused revealed that his wife was the revenue inspector and that he was “deputed” to intercept the vehicle upon a tip-off. Govindaraj was arrested and remanded and his vehicle impounded.

Last week, Collector V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy had warned of action against fake journalists following complaints of extortion by persons claiming to be journalists.