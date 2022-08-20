Husband kills wife in Namakkal
A 51-year-old woman was beaten to death allegedly by her husband on Friday.
According to the police, the accused was identified as Kongan (60) of Arasampatti in Kolli Hills. Five years ago, his wife died and after her death he married Thangamani (51) of Mullukurichi.
On Thursday night, following a family dispute, a quarrel erupted between the couple, and Kongan attacked her using a wooden log. In the attack, she died on the spot.
On Friday, the police sent the body for postmortem. The Vazhavanthinadu police registered a case, arrested Kongan and remanded him in prison..
