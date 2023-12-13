Husband, in-laws arrested for murdering woman in Erode

December 13, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - ERODE

The police, on Wednesday, arrested a man and his parents at Gobichettipalayam in Erode in connection with the murder of his wife in October.

According to the police, K. Poorani (29) of P. Mettupalayam married U. Madhan Kumar of Chinniyampalayam in Kavundapadi in June 2022, against her parents wishes.

Poorani’s parents alleged that after their daughter gave birth to a child, her husband refused to let them see her and the baby. On October 10, they were informed that Poorani fell ill and died at the hospital. Post mortem was done at the Erode Government Medical College and Hospital and the report given in November revealed she was strangled to death.

Madhan Kumar, his parents, Yuvaraja and Poongudi, appeared for inquiry at Kavundapadi police station on November 15 and 16 after which they went into hiding. On December 11, the victims’ parents and relatives staged a protest on the district police office premises accusing the three of murdering their daughter. The police picked up Madhan Kumar and his parents from a hideout at Othakuthirai village in Gobichettipalayam taluk. After inquiry, they were produced in the court and lodged in prison.

