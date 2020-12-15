Hunters target birds in grasslands of Kalangal near Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

15 December 2020 13:17 IST

A nature enthusiast said he found nets to trap birds laid over large stretches, and alerted the Forest Department

Two days after some men were seen catching spot-billed pelicans at Ukkadam tank in the heart of Coimbatore city, long stretches of nets were found laid to trap birds in the dry grasslands at Kalangal near Sulur, on Monday.

Nature enthusiast R. Mohammed Saleem, who went to the grasslands for birding, saw nets laid over large areas. The place is a known habitat of several species of birds including migratory ones. “The nets were found fixed about a foot off the ground. As I waited, a group of men came in on two-wheelers and inspected the nets. When questioned, the men removed the nets and left the place,” alleged Mr. Saleem.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Saleem immediately alerted the Forest Department about the incident and shared photographs. Though the Department sent its staff to the location, there was no trace of the hunters.

“We have received a few photographs of the persons involved in the act whose whereabouts are yet to be gathered. The Department will ensure frequent monitoring in the area,” said Assistant Conservator of Forests M. Senthil Kumar.

According to Mr. Saleem, one of the men told him that they laid the nets to trap birds like lapwing. “The grassland is an ideal habitat for larks, lapwings, chestnut-bellied sandgrouse, grey francolin and Indian courser among others,” he said.

Recently, birders had spotted the migratory raptor Steppe eagle and local migrant Tawny eagle at the grasslands of Kalangal, an ideal ground for them to hunt small birds, animals and reptiles. The two raptors are listed as ‘endangered’ and ‘vulnerable’ in the IUCN Red List of Endangered Species.

Black-naped hare also forage grasslands in large numbers and hunters target them for meat.