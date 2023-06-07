HamberMenu
Hunger strike by famers enters day three in Udhanapalli

June 07, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The hunger strike by farmers from three panchayats of Shoolagiri against the proposed land acquisition for Phase V of SIPCOT entered day three on Wednesday.

Marginal land-holders from the three panchayats of Udhanapalli, Ayarnapalli, and Nagamangalam have been on relay sit-in protest against the land acquisition. On Tuesday, entering into the 152nd day of the sit-in-protest, the villagers demanded that the government roll back its proposed land acquisition. 

M .Sivasundaram, one of the protesters standing to lose his land, told The Hindu that the map outlining the survey numbers were released and that was how the farmers got to know that their lands were being taken away.  “Even for the earlier SIPCOTs, lush lands in cultivation were taken away. But this cannot be allowed. This is from where vegetables and fruits are grown next to Ooty and sent to other parts of the State and also exported,” said Mr. Sivasundaram.

On Wednesday, Annayyappa (60) — one of the protesters— died in his house after returning from the protest site. 

