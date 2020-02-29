Hundreds take part in BJP’s pro-CAA rally

Coimbatore

Hundreds participated in the rally organised by the BJP in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act here on Friday.

BJP State general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan led the rally from the party office on V.K.K. Menon Road to the District Collectorate. Participants carried party flags and raised slogans in favour of CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Speaking to mediapersons, Ms. Srinivasan accused the DMK and other Opposition parties of spreading misinformation about the Act and urged the police to take action against those engaging in protests without proper permission. DMK president M.K. Stalin had not responded yet to the debate challenge by BJP’s national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao, she said.

A group of BJP leaders met Collector K. Rajamani and submitted a petition to take action against those who allegedly instigated violence in the name of CAA. Nearly 300 police personnel were deployed throughout the stretch of the rally as nearly 750 participants including 50 women were present, the police said.

Tiruppur

A similar pro-CAA rally was taken out by the BJP in Tiruppur. The participants marched on Tiruppur – Palladam road towards the Collectorate to petition Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan. Nearly 1,000 people including nearly 200 women took part, the police said.