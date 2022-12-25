Hundreds of fishes found dead in River Cauvery

December 25, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Salem

Hundreds of fishes were found dead after a few industries in Mettur allegedly released effluents into the stagnated Cauvery water.

When the release of water through the powerhouse tunnel exceeds 22,000 cusecs, the Mettur dam’s 16-vent surplus sluices are opened to release the excess water into the Cauvery for Delta irrigation. The water released through these sluices would travel around 3 km and merge with the Cauvery river near the Sangili Muniappan Kovil at Mettur.

The water discharged through the 16-vent suction was stopped a few weeks ago after the dam’s inflow reduced. The released water stagnated in-between the rocks near the sluices.

On Saturday afternoon, the stagnated water turned brown and hundreds of fishes were found dead. A foul smell, along with pungent odour of chemicals, filled the air.

Locals and fishermen alleged that during rainy times and when water is discharged through the sluices, a few industries allegedly release effluents into the Cauvery. Since the colour of the effluents gets diluted in the water, it goes unnoticed many times. However, this time as there was no rain or further water release, the effluents did not get diluted leading to the death of fishes.

To divert the issue, allegations were raised against fishermen that they mixed chemicals to catch fish, the locals said.

When contacted, District Environmental Engineer K. Senthil Vinayagam said that samples were taken from the spot and sent to the lab for testing in Salem. “Within three days, we will receive the lab report, and based on that report action will be taken,” he said.