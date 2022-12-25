ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of fishes found dead in River Cauvery

December 25, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Fishes found dead in the River Cauvery in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Hundreds of fishes were found dead after a few industries in Mettur allegedly released effluents into the stagnated Cauvery water.

When the release of water through the powerhouse tunnel exceeds 22,000 cusecs, the Mettur dam’s 16-vent surplus sluices are opened to release the excess water into the Cauvery for Delta irrigation. The water released through these sluices would travel around 3 km and merge with the Cauvery river near the Sangili Muniappan Kovil at Mettur.

The water discharged through the 16-vent suction was stopped a few weeks ago after the dam’s inflow reduced. The released water stagnated in-between the rocks near the sluices.

On Saturday afternoon, the stagnated water turned brown and hundreds of fishes were found dead. A foul smell, along with pungent odour of chemicals, filled the air.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Locals and fishermen alleged that during rainy times and when water is discharged through the sluices, a few industries allegedly release effluents into the Cauvery. Since the colour of the effluents gets diluted in the water, it goes unnoticed many times. However, this time as there was no rain or further water release, the effluents did not get diluted leading to the death of fishes.

To divert the issue, allegations were raised against fishermen that they mixed chemicals to catch fish, the locals said.

When contacted, District Environmental Engineer K. Senthil Vinayagam said that samples were taken from the spot and sent to the lab for testing in Salem. “Within three days, we will receive the lab report, and based on that report action will be taken,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US